National Politics

Judge delivers setback to Wyoming woman suing over boot camp

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:52 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

A federal judge has ruled that a woman suing the Wyoming Department of Corrections claiming the prison system violated her constitutional rights cannot represent all women in similar situations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that Taylor Blanchard was recommended to a boot camp program, but was instead sent to prison to begin serving a six- to 10-year sentence because the state doesn't have a camp for women — only men.

Blanchard sued the state this summer and was sent to a boot camp in Florida.

Her lawsuit was filed as a class-action, meaning she would represent any women who might be recommended for the program in the future. But the judge ruled that Blanchard's attorneys had not fulfilled the requirements of a class-action suit.

