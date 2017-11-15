National Politics

Los Angeles man arrested in bomb threats against courthouse

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:13 PM

LOS ANGELES

A South Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of making online bomb threats that forced the evacuation of the Inglewood courthouse.

John Patrice Hale, 42, was arrested a week after a federal grand jury charged him with 10 counts of making threats and false statements, including statements concerning terrorism.

He could face up to five years in federal prison on each count if convicted.

No explosives were found at the courthouse and the indictment didn't indicate why the courthouse and its Los Angeles County sheriff's station were threatened.

A message left for Hale's public defender, Sonam Henderson, was not immediately returned.

Federal prosecutors said Hale, using the alias "Frost K Blizzard," sent threats to a Sheriff's Department website over several days in May.

Some of the messages mentioned the Islamic State group, but authorities said they have not uncovered any evidence linking Hale to international terrorism.

One message allegedly threatened a "celebration of revenge" from Islamic State that could involve sniper or grenade attacks against deputy sheriffs or bombs planted on patrol cars.

A message posted on May 16 alleged that there was a bomb under a deputy's car that would explode and affect half a city block. That prompted another courthouse evacuation.

Hale also is accused of sending threatening messages about children at a nearby school and a business, and sending a false tip to the FBI fingering a businessman as having explosives he was willing to sell to terrorists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center
Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:57

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone

View More Video