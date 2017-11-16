National Politics

Police: Woman killed after stolen car crashes into trailer

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 5:07 AM

CINNAMINSON, N.J.

Authorities in New Jersey say a woman has died after the stolen car she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer during a police chase.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Authorities say a BMW crashed into the rear of a FedEx trailer.

Cinnaminson police say officers had pursued the car after a failed traffic stop because it was reported stolen.

The female passenger died at the scene. The 17-year-old male driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center
Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:57

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone

View More Video