Monitor says progress slow on Albuquerque police reforms

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The independent monitor charged with overseeing federally-mandated reforms for the Albuquerque police force says progress has been slow.

The Albuquerque Journal reports monitor James Ginger will discuss his latest assessment Thursday with the judge presiding over the efforts.

According to the report released this month, Ginger says the department has been "deliberately indifferent" to feedback.

The meeting comes as the U.S. Justice Department has agreed to a court hearing over whether Ginger has shown bias in his position.

The city filed a motion Oct. 31 arguing that Ginger has not been neutral, citing past comments from him and one of his staffers.

The police department has been undergoing an overhaul since the Justice Department found a pattern of excessive force in 2014.

