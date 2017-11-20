National Politics

Woman convicted in teen's slaying to be resentenced

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LANCASTER, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the stalking and killing of a fellow teen is facing the possibility of parole.

Authorities say 43-year-old Tabatha Buck and her accomplices Lisa Michelle Lambert and Lawrence Yunkin killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors argued the teen girls slashed Show's throat at her home in Lancaster County because Lambert saw her as a romantic rival for Yunkin.

Buck was 17 at the time. Her resentencing follows a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional.

The resentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lambert is not eligible for resentencing because she was 19 at the time of Show's death. WPMT-TV reports Yunkin received parole in 2004.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet
Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone 2:04

Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone

View More Video