National Politics

2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.

Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her bottom as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.

The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her bottom.

Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet
Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone 2:04

Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone

View More Video