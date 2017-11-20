National Politics

APNewsBreak: Email indicates state election chief forced out

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

An email from Pennsylvania's former elections chief to the governor indicates he was forced out of his cabinet-level job last month.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an Oct. 11 email from ex-Secretary of State Pedro Cortes in which he tells Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that he couldn't understand why he was being pushed out.

In the email, Cortes tells Wolf he was struggling to understand "why you would dispense with my services without sharing with me concerns you had about my professional performance or personal life."

The governor's office said last month Cortes had resigned, but offered no details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cortes is also a Democrat and was nominated by Wolf when he took office in 2015.

Cortes hasn't responded to requests for comment, including phone messages left at his home Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

View More Video