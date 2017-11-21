National Politics

Authorities identify man fatally shot by police in Billings

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BILLINGS, Mont.

Authorities have identified the man who was killed by police this past weekend in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports that 24-year-old Preston David Bell was fatally shot on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney says results from a Monday autopsy are expected to be available in a week or two.

Five officers opened fire on Bell after he led police on a chase that reached 60 miles per hour on residential streets.

Police say the officers fired after Bell reached into his glove box and then backed his vehicle into a police vehicle blockade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police did not know as of Saturday morning how many shots were fired or whether Bell was armed.

Chief Rich St. John said Bell was known to law enforcement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 1:39

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video