FILE - This January 2013 file photo, shows a lion yawning near the National Parks sanctuary in Zimbabwe. A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on October 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018. Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported.
FILE - This January 2013 file photo, shows a lion yawning near the National Parks sanctuary in Zimbabwe. A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on October 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018. Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo
FILE - This January 2013 file photo, shows a lion yawning near the National Parks sanctuary in Zimbabwe. A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on October 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018. Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo

National Politics

US first loosened limits on lion trophies, then elephants

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

A month before the Trump administration sparked outrage by reversing a ban on body parts from threatened African elephants, federal officials quietly loosened restrictions on the importation of heads and hides of lions shot for sport.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began issuing permits on Oct. 20 for lions killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia between 2016 and 2018. Previously, only wild lions killed in South Africa were eligible to be imported.

In a pair of recent tweets, President Donald Trump said he'll delay the new policy on allowing elephant trophies, calling the practice a "horror show." Trump also expressed skepticism about his own administration's claim that killing threatened animals could help save them by helping raise money for conservation programs.

Trump's adult sons are avid big-game hunters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 1:39

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video