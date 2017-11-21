National Politics

Attorney: Accused Minnesota state senator to resign

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

An attorney for Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen says Schoen plans to resign in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Paul Rogosheske tells the Star Tribune that Schoen plans to resign at a news conference on Wednesday. Rogosheske says that Schoen, a Democrat from St. Paul Park, doesn't feel he can be effective anymore.

Rogosheske didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Schoen, 42, was accused by a Democratic candidate for office of grabbing her buttocks in 2015. Another candidate who is now a fellow Democratic lawmaker said he sent her a string of suggestive texts, and a Senate employee said he texted her a picture of male genitalia.

Schoen denied the lawmakers' allegations, saying they were false or taken out of context.

