Hawaii reporter to be honored for breaking mayor pCard story

West Hawaii Today government reporter Nancy Cook Lauer is being honored for her work in breaking the story of former Mayor Billy Kenoi's misuse of a county-issued credit card, known as a pCard.
West Hawaii Today reports that the Big Island Press Club will celebrate Cook Laurer as the club's 2017 Torch of Light winner during its annual Christmas Luncheon Dec. 9.
Cook Lauer says she has won many awards, but this one means the most because it's "in recognition of almost five years of persistent questioning, trying to get at the facts despite government stonewalling."
Kenoi admitted before the county Board of Ethics in 2016 he violated the purchasing policy by misusing his county-issued purchasing card. He was acquitted during a criminal trial shortly before he termed out of office.
