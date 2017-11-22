National Politics

Sheriff admits to sending sexually explicit photo in uniform

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:17 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

The president of the Maine Sheriff's Association has been ousted after a sexually explicit photograph of the sheriff in his office while in uniform surfaced.

WGME-TV reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed the explicit photo was him Tuesday. Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman he didn't want to identify.

The Maine Sheriff's Association said in a statement they don't condone Gallant's "inappropriate actions." According to the association, Vice President Sheriff Kevin Joyce will serve as acting president.

Gallant was elected Oxford County Sheriff in 2006 and is in his third term. He had served as president of the sheriff's association since January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gallant released a statement saying he should not remain in a leadership position with the association.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

View More Video