Police K-9 kills family dog in attack

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a police K-9 killed a family's dog in an unprovoked attack in New York.
Police say the attack happened in New City around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Tom Forde tells WCBS-TV a nanny was walking his family's Cavapoo when the police dog attacked it.
Authorities say Detective Dwayne Defino was able to get the German shepherd off of the smaller dog. Defino took Fordes' dog back to their home.
Forde says the detective should've taken the dog to the hospital instead of waiting at his home.
Chief William Barbera says Defino knew the dog had passed and was returning it.
According to the sheriff's office, the police K-9 is an arson dog and isn't trained to attack. Police continue to investigate.
