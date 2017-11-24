National Politics

November 24, 2017 2:01 AM

Tribal rep in Maine legislature leaves Dems for Greens

The Associated Press
HOULTON, Maine

A tribal representative in Maine's House of Representatives has left the Democrats to become a Green Independent Party member.

Rep. Henry Bear's a member of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and a non-voting member of the legislature. He joins Rep. Ralph Chapman of Brooksville as the second Green member of the legislature.

Bear says he feels aligned with Greens on issues such as environment, civil rights and income equality. He says he also agrees with Greens about expanded health care.

Chapman left the Democrats to join the Greens in September. He says he's looking forward to working with Bear as a member of the same party.

Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett says the two parties "share a commitment to protecting Maine's environment and advancing social and economic equality."

