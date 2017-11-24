National Politics

Ohio Senate Republicans tap ex-legal counsel as staff chief

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) has named a former chief legal counsel to Senate Republicans as the caucus' next chief of staff.

John Barron currently serves as deputy executive director and general counsel to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. He takes over for outgoing Senate Chief of Staff Jason Mauk on Dec. 18.

Obhof made the announcement Wednesday. He said Barron is respected for his strategic skills and steady temperament, and his previous work in the Senate makes him familiar to many senators and staff.

Barron has held previous legal roles with the governor, lieutenant governor and the Ohio Department of Development.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mauk has spent seven years in the Senate, six as chief of staff. His last day is Dec. 1. He is moving to Senate Republicans' campaign operation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

View More Video