National Politics

Gov. Hogan's campaign fined for fundraising email

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election committee has been fined over an email that solicited donations during the legislative session, when fundraising for state elections is prohibited.

The Washington Post reports the board explained its decision to issue a $250 fine in a letter earlier this week. The board said it found no evidence the governor or his campaign committee knew of or approved the email sent by Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, who was organizing a fundraiser for Hogan.

But it said state law requires them to hold the campaign responsible because it benefited from the solicitation.

The emailed fundraiser invitation told recipients they could become members of the host committee by making financial commitments to the campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hogan campaign manager Jim Barnett says the campaign is pleased the board acknowledged no violation was committed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

View More Video