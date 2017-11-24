National Politics

Fight over access to state boat ramps continues

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers and wildlife authorities continue the debate surrounding access rights to the state's public boat launches.

Vermont Public Radio reports the state Department of Fish & Wildlife manages more than 180 boat launches. The general public is prohibited from using the sites for anything other than boating and fishing.

The sites are financed through federal and state funding.

Democratic Rep. David Deen says the boat launches should be available to all Vermonters who pay state and federal taxes. Deen says federal regulations have been misconstrued. He plans to introduce a bill to clarify launch site rules in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former chairman of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board Brian Ames disagrees and says broader access makes it harder for boaters to use the sites.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson
Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

View More Video