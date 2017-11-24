Man convicted in 2007 murder of prison guard loses appeal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, file photo, Curtis Allgier offers an apology to the family of his victim, Stephen Anderson, prior to being sentenced in Salt Lake City. The Utah Supreme Court has denied a request by Allgier, convicted of killing a prison guard in 2007, to withdraw his guilty plea. In a ruling Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the court rebuffed the argument by Allgier that he received inefficient help from his attorneys when he pleaded guilty in 2012 as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool,File Trent Nelson