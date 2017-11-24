National Politics

Special election set for Jan. 9 in 15th Assembly District

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has set a special election for an open seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The Democrat announced Friday that he issued a Writ of Special Election, which triggers the special election on Jan. 9 in the 15th Assembly District.

The House district includes all of Bloomfield and a portion of Windsor. The seat recently became vacant when Democratic Rep. David Baram resigned after being elected as the 3rd District Probate Court judge.

Baram is a former mayor of Bloomfield and began serving in the House in March 2009. He has most recently served as the House chairman of the General Assembly's General Law Committee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff
TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

View More Video