Gorsuch's early reviews: What right hoped for, left feared

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Federalist Society's 2017 National Lawyers Convention in Washington. Gorsuch has been almost exactly what conservatives hoped for and liberals dreaded when he joined the Supreme Court in April. He has consistently, even aggressively, lined up with the court’s most conservative justices. He has even split with Chief Justice John Roberts, viewed by some as insufficiently conservative because of his two opinions upholding the Obama health care law. Sait Serkan Gurbuz AP Photo