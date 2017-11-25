National Politics

New Mexico State Police: No officers injured in shooting

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:53 PM

UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO

PENASCO, N.M.

Authorities say there's been a shooting involving law enforcement officers in a remote area of northern New Mexico and that no were injured.

The New Mexico State Police says the shooting involved officers from that agency and the Taos County Sheriff's Department.

It's not immediately known whether anybody else was injured and what prompted the shooting.

The State Police says the shooting occurred in the small community of Penasco and that a news conference is planned Saturday to release additional information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Penasco is 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Santa Fe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 1:24

Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting
York County Library Food for Fines in December 0:40

York County Library Food for Fines in December

View More Video