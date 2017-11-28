National Politics

Billionaire's massive yacht turned away at Molokai harbor

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:24 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 31 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

A billionaire was blocked from docking at a Molokai harbor after he tried to visit the island with his massive yacht.

Hawaii News Now reports a group of residents and activists told the vessel's crew on Friday that they were not welcome on Molokai, an island just northwest of Maui.

The $195 million yacht is owned by billionaire tech investor Yuri Milner.

Hawaii activist Loretta Ritte said residents have nothing against visitors. She says those who gathered at the harbor just want to preserve their lifestyle.

Walter Ritte said "anyone with that kind of money to buy such a cruise ship could come" to Molokai "and take control of the whole island."

The activists said Milner and his crew turned around and headed toward Maui.

