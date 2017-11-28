National Politics

Florida teen held in New York denies killing grandmother

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 06:58 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Florida teen being detained in New York denies any involvement in the death of his 53-year-old grandmother.

The 15-year-old boy was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Friday near the Canadian border. Police said he was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart, which was believed taken from his grandmother in Florida.

The two were reported missing the day before Thanksgiving when they failed to pick up the boy's father at the airport. The grandmother had been watching the teen while the father was on vacation. When the father got home, he found his house ransacked and his mother's body was found in a shallow grave out back.

Attorney Dominic Saraceno tells the Florida Times-Union an extradition hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday in Erie County, New York.

