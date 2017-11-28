National Politics

Boston city councilor announces run for secretary of state

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

A Democratic Boston city councilor has announced a plan to challenge long-time Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin.

Josh Zakim said in his announcement Monday that he wants to bring a more "inclusive environment" to the office.

The 33-year-old Boston attorney says he will use the powers of the office to make government more transparent, establish stronger oversight of businesses, and expand voter rights and access to the polls.

Galvin has faced just one Democratic challenger since he first won the office in 1994. He was last re-elected three years ago, easily defeating Republican and Green-Rainbow candidates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Galvin responded to Zakim's announcement by saying he stands by his record.

The secretary of state oversees elections, the state archives, public records, securities, and the regulation of Beacon Hill lobbyists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video