National Politics

Former lawmaker appeals environmental cleanup decision

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:21 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 35 MINUTES AGO

DOVER, Del.

A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding clean-up of the property.

The state Environmental Appeals Board scheduled a daylong hearing Tuesday in Dover to hear the appeal from Joseph Booth and his wife Margaret, who own Thoro-Kleen Dry Cleaners in Georgetown.

State environmental officials issued a notice in 2015 regarding attempts to negotiate a voluntary cleanup agreement with Booth after environmental sampling revealed the presence of hazardous substances including tetrachloroethene and trichloroethene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

View More Video