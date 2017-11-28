National Politics

Supreme Court revokes immigration attorney's law license

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:55 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

The state Supreme Court has revoked a Milwaukee immigration attorney's law license.

The state Office of Lawyer Regulation filed 74 counts of misconduct against Sergio Magana in December 2016. According to the OLR, Magana collected money from clients but often ignored their requests for information about their cases. When he did respond provided them with false information to make them believe their cases were progressing.

He eventually left his law firm without telling his clients. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to second offense driving while intoxicated but failed to report the conviction to the OLR.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with an recommendation from a discipline referee to revoke Magana's license, calling the scope of his misconduct "vast and troubling."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No contact information could be found for Magana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

View More Video