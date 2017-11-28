Supreme Court revokes immigration attorney's law license

The state Supreme Court has revoked a Milwaukee immigration attorney's law license.
The state Office of Lawyer Regulation filed 74 counts of misconduct against Sergio Magana in December 2016. According to the OLR, Magana collected money from clients but often ignored their requests for information about their cases. When he did respond provided them with false information to make them believe their cases were progressing.
He eventually left his law firm without telling his clients. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to second offense driving while intoxicated but failed to report the conviction to the OLR.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with an recommendation from a discipline referee to revoke Magana's license, calling the scope of his misconduct "vast and troubling."
No contact information could be found for Magana.
