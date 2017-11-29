National Politics

Jealous picks Democratic Party stalwart as running mate

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SILVER SPRING, Md.

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous has picked a Democratic Party stalwart as his running mate.

The former NAACP president announced early Wednesday that Democratic Party insider Susan Turnbull was his choice to be lieutenant governor.

Turnbull is a former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and a former chairwoman of Maryland's Democratic Party. She is veteran community activist who serves on various boards.

Jealous says Turnbull has "devoted her life to elevating the voices of working families and fighting for progressive policies and candidates."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former NAACP official is seeking the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year.

Jealous is campaigning on issues such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ending mass incarceration and stopping rising health care premiums.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential

View More Video