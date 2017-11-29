National Politics

Grand Forks attorney Jay Knudson appointed to judgeship

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017

BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Grand Forks attorney Jay Knudson to a judgeship in the Northeast Central Judicial District.

Starting Dec. 18, Knudson will fill the vacancy created by Justice Jon Jensen's appointment to the North Dakota Supreme Court earlier this year.

Knudson's legal experience includes work in criminal, civil, domestic relations, juvenile, immigration and financial areas. He has represented clients in state courts, federal appeals courts, federal immigration court and federal bankruptcy court.

He previously has served as a magistrate judge for the Northeast Central Judicial District, and he's worked with the North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents. He also has served as an adjunct professor at the University of North Dakota law school, from which he graduated in 2004.

