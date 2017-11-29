FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City, talks to the South Dakota House Transportation Committee about teen driving safety in Pierre, S.D. Tieszen and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker's daughter, officials said Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Authorities say Sen. Tieszen and his brother-in-law Brent Moline encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City, talks to the South Dakota House Transportation Committee about teen driving safety in Pierre, S.D. Tieszen and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker's daughter, officials said Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Authorities say Sen. Tieszen and his brother-in-law Brent Moline encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned Chet Brokaw, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City, talks to the South Dakota House Transportation Committee about teen driving safety in Pierre, S.D. Tieszen and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker's daughter, officials said Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Authorities say Sen. Tieszen and his brother-in-law Brent Moline encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned Chet Brokaw, File AP Photo

National Politics

Lawmaker, brother-in-law met rough ocean before drowning

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

RAPID CITY, S.D.

Authorities say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned in a kayaking accident last week off an island in the South Pacific.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Cook Islands police say 68-year-old Rep. Craig Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, were paddling kayaks at a reef Nov. 22 when both ran into difficulty toward its ocean side.

Authorities say the police were notified by a hotel that their guests were kayaking and had capsized.

Officials say Tieszen was found and brought to shore, while a police search-and-rescue boat found Moline and took him to a nearby harbor. Both were pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The men were attending a family wedding in the Cook Islands.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

View More Video