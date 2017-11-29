Lawmaker, brother-in-law met rough ocean before drowning

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Craig Tieszen, R-Rapid City, talks to the South Dakota House Transportation Committee about teen driving safety in Pierre, S.D. Tieszen and his brother-in-law drowned in an apparent kayaking accident in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, where they were attending a wedding for the lawmaker's daughter, officials said Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Authorities say Sen. Tieszen and his brother-in-law Brent Moline encountered high tides and rough seas before they drowned Chet Brokaw, File AP Photo