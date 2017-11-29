National Politics

Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:15 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

A Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014.

The 71-year-old rancher, Cliven Bundy, declined Wednesday to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne can be freed Thursday to home detention.

The judge also said another Bundy son, Ryan Bundy, can now split time between home and a halfway house while serving as his own attorney in the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The decision involving the four defendants came amid questions about whether federal prosecutors in Las Vegas have turned over complete evidence records to defense teams.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

View More Video