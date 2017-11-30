Cranes sit on the sides of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California water officials and the construction manager said Thursday, that recently found hairline cracks on the spillway are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures.
Cranes sit on the sides of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California water officials and the construction manager said Thursday, that recently found hairline cracks on the spillway are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
Cranes sit on the sides of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California water officials and the construction manager said Thursday, that recently found hairline cracks on the spillway are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo

National Politics

Oroville mayor lashes out over dam communications

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The mayor of Oroville says she knew about cracks in the replacement spillway at the troubled dam outside her town and is not concerned.

But Linda Dahlmeier is faulting state water officials for failing to communicate with her town about their efforts to safely rebuild damaged spillways that nearly caused catastrophic flooding last February. She says many in Oroville don't trust what they're hearing from the Department of Water Resources.

Construction officials on Thursday downplayed concerns about the cracks, which were first disclosed this week. Kiewit Construction project director Jeff Petersen says hairline cracks are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures.

Dahlmeier says engineers pointed out the cracks when she toured the spillway months ago and told her they were expected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Drug raid at York County cleaning business 0:13

Drug raid at York County cleaning business
York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

View More Video