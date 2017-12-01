National Politics

Sheriff fires daughter, son-in-law over alleged drug use

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff who discovered his daughter and son-in-law's alleged use of illegal drugs has fired them.

The Johnson City Press reports Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal fired Shelly Graybeal and Scott Johnson on Nov. 20. The sheriff's chief operations officer, Leighta Laitinen, says communications between the couple revealed they had been using meth and other narcotics.

Johnson had worked as a detention officer since 2001 and Shelly Graybeal was hired as a timekeeper in 2004. She calculated the amount of time county inmates had served.

Laitinen says the department is checking all county inmates' time served to ensure no one was released early or served more time than they were sentenced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shelly Graybeal was cited for two counts of simple possession during a traffic stop Nov. 22.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship
Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

View More Video