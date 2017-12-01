Firefighter says deputy used stun gun on him as revenge

National Politics

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

A volunteer firefighter is suing a sheriff's deputy who he says was motivated by a personal rift when he shocked him with a stun gun.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports McDowell County volunteer firefighter James A. Johnson filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and Deputy Ron Blevins, saying his due process and civil rights were violated.

Johnson said Blevins confronted him at his house in February 2015 for writing an unfavorable report about a crash to which they both responded. In April 2016, the lawsuit says Blevins stunned Johnson after they argued at the scene of another crash, and then obtained a warrant for Johnson's arrest.

Johnson was hospitalized and took a plea deal. He's seeking damages for pain and suffering, permanent injuries, lost wages and humiliation.

