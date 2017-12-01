Ruptured pipe at Virginia Navy base spills sewage in harbor

Navy officials say a ruptured pipe at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia spilled about 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage into the surrounding harbor.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that security workers found liquid under a door at a Navy pump station at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews stopped the spill by 8:30 a.m.
Officials said the accidental discharge does not pose a significant public health risk.
Navy officials said in a statement that they do not yet know what caused the pipe break and are working to assess repairs.
Never miss a local story.
It is the major operating base for the amphibious forces in the Navy's Atlantic fleet.
Comments