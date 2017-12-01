Kentucky sexual harassment inquiry sent to ethics commission

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Jeff Hoover looks up to the cheers from the gallery following his swearing in Frankfort, Ky. A taxpayer-funded investigation of a secret sexual harassment settlement signed by four GOP lawmakers in Kentucky was stymied because the lawmakers refused to talk about it or disclose documents. A report by a Kentucky law firm confirmed that former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, his chief of staff Ginger Wills and lawmakers Jim DeCesare, Michael Meredith and Brian Linder all signed a sexual harassment settlement. None would discuss the settlement or provide documents or emails to investigators. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo