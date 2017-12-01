National Politics

Chicago-area judge who let clerk take bench forced to retire

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:36 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

A Chicago-area judge who allowed a law clerk to preside over several traffic cases has been forced into retirement.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Illinois Courts Commission ordered Cook County Circuit Judge Valarie E. Turner's immediate retirement Friday. A year ago, the Judicial Inquiry Board determined Turner suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Turner was taken off the bench after letting law clerk Rhonda Crawford hear cases. Turner was assigned to administrative duties after the August 2016 incident.

The newspaper says Turner and her attorney could not be reached for comment Friday. Her attorney, Gino L. DiVito, has previously criticized the judicial board for filing the complaint. He has noted that Turner hasn't been charged with misconduct and because of her illness was "already effectively retired."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crawford, who was fired and charged with impersonating a judge, won a judicial election in November. The Illinois Supreme Court has barred her from taking office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video