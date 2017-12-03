National Politics

HUD providing more than $140K for tribal housing in Maine

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:22 AM

HOULTON, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say an American Indian tribe in Maine is receiving more than $140,000 from the federal government to improve housing.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is going to the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. It's coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Indian Community Development Block Grant program.

The senators say the money will help the tribe maintain and improve "housing, living environments and economic opportunities on their lands." They say the grant will especially help with providing affordable housing for tribal members.

