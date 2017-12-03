Vermont seeks input on use of Volkswagen settlement

This Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 photo shows an electric vehicle charging station in Montpelier, Vt. The state is asking for input from the public on how to spend $18.7 million to be received over three years as part of the federal government's settlement with Volkswagen for the automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The draft plan calls for spending 15 percent on the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which Republican Gov. Phil Scott supports. Lisa Rathke AP Photo