In the heart of Trump Country, his base's faith is unshaken

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Dale Ferguson is photographed in Isonville, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Ferguson studied Donald Trump's ascent for years, and he always pulled for him to run for the White House. So far he gives him two thumbs-up, mostly for fighting the culture wars. He doesn't mind his Twitter battles with foreign leaders, celebrities and senators, and he dismisses everybody up in arms over Trump not being "presidential." That's what he liked about him in the first place. David Goldman AP Photo