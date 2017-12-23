Senator's trial, bridge scheme sentencing, among top stories

FILE - In this July 2, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. While New Jerseyans dealt with a three-day budget impasse that shuttered the state's government, parks and beaches ahead of the July Fourth holiday, the governor and his family were photographed using a state beach that had been closed to the public due to the impasse. NJ Advance Media via AP, File Andrew Mills