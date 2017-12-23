National Politics

Coroner identifies man killed in Colorado police shooting

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 12:03 PM

GREELEY, Colo.

Police in northern Colorado have released the identity of a man shot and killed by officers during a confrontation.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Jose Angel Aguero Jr. of Greeley.

The office previously said that a man was seen stealing a car in Greeley on Thursday morning and later crashed into a ditch. Police have said the man ran when Greeley police officers confronted him.

The officers fired less-lethal bean bag rounds at him. Those did not work, and the officers fatally shot him when he allegedly brandished a handgun.

The sheriff's office says it has determined that the gun was reported stolen in November.

