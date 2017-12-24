Young dinosaur fan persuades senator to change state fossil

A 10-year-old dinosaur fan persuaded a Utah senator to start a legislative battle to change the state fossil to the Utahraptor instead of the Allosaurus to honor a dinosaur only found in Utah and featured in some of the Jurassic Park movies.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Kenyon Roberts asked a dinner guest, state Sen. Curt Bramble, why Utah had made the Allosaurus its official state fossil. Roberts argued the Utahraptor should have that designation instead.
Roberts, the son of Republican activist Jeremy Roberts, says, "Its name has 'Utah' in it, and it's only found in Utah. The Allosaurus has been found in Europe, Africa and other states. The first Allosaurus skull was found in Colorado."
Bramble, convinced, is drafting legislation to make the change official.
Comments