Officers responding to domestic call shoot man, 41

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:29 AM

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot by police responding to a domestic violence call.

News outlets report New Johnsonville police responded to a call Monday morning and found 41-year-old Charles Dile with a firearm. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says a man and a woman had been fighting inside the home.

At least one of the officers fired at Dile during the interaction. No officers were hurt.

Dile was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. The extent of his injuries wasn't clear.

The incident remains under investigation.

