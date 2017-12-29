National Politics

Police: Rifle-wielding man fatally shot by officer

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 02:14 AM

DOVER, Pa.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside his Pennsylvania home by an officer who saw him approaching with an AR-15 rifle.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the Dover Township home early Thursday after a woman called 911 requesting police assistance for an unspecified problem.

Police say an officer encountered Isaiah Green holding the rifle in the garage. They say Green was shot after approaching the officer and refusing to the drop the gun.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave. State police are investigating.

