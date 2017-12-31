National Politics

Response to Charlottesville rallies cost at least $500,000

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Local governments, hospitals and the University of Virginia spent at least $540,000 preparing for and responding to white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Sunday that the money focused on a Ku Klux Klan demonstration in July and the failed Unite the Right rally in August. Most of the costs stemmed from the weekend of Aug. 12, which turned violent and left three people dead.

The city of Charlottesville spent at least $200,000. Nearly half of the money covered staff and police pay.

Two hospitals spent more than $200,000 on personnel, supplies and equipment. One was the university's medical center, which spent more than $142,000. It treated about 30 people Aug. 12, the day a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter
How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

View More Video