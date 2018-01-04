National Politics

Democrat Steve Farley raises $513,000 for governor's race

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:43 AM

PHOENIX

Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley says he raised $513,000 in individual contributions in 2017 to fund his race for the governor's office this year.

The Tucson lawmaker announced Wednesday he also brought in $118,000 in contributions to the state Democratic Party to help support candidates up and down the ticket.

Farley is facing David Garcia in the Democratic primary for the opportunity to take on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the November general election. Garcia is an Arizona State University professor and former state Department of Education official.

Garcia's campaign spokesman said he will release his fundraising numbers in mid-January, but said his campaign is about issues, not dollars.

Farley says his fundraising totals exceed expectations.

The 2014 election for governor saw about $20 million in spending by candidates.

