National Politics

Bill would allow tuition waiver for Nebraska firefighters

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:14 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska firefighters and emergency medical technicians could get could get a partial college tuition waiver under a bill pending in the state Legislature.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced a bill this week that would waive 30 percent of a first responder's in-state tuition at the University of Nebraska, a Nebraska state college or community college.

First responders could receive the waiver for up to five years, as long they remain eligible for the benefit.

Lindstrom says the bill could help fire departments recruit more staff and compete with departments in other states. Lindstrom introduced a similar measure for police officers that lawmakers approved last year on a 46-0 vote.

