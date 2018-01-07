National Politics

Northwestern Indiana mayor's bribery trial delayed again

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 04:54 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

PORTAGE, Ind.

The public corruption trial of a northwestern Indiana mayor who faces tax evasion and bribery charges has been moved to June.

Portage Mayor James Snyder and co-defendant John Cortina had been scheduled to stand trial in late January, but a federal magistrate last week moved their trial to June 4.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the trial was originally been set for January 2017, but Snyder and Cortina have sought and received several continuances. Federal prosecutors didn't object to their later request.

The Republican mayor was indicted in November 2016 on two bribery counts and one count of tax evasion. Cortina was indicted on one bribery count.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The charges include allegations that Snyder solicited and received two checks totaling $12,000 from Cortina in exchange for a city towing contract.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:33

Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill
Lancaster education leader sees disparities between districts statewide 3:17

Lancaster education leader sees disparities between districts statewide

View More Video