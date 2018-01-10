Hospital says Scalise follow-up surgery 'went well'

National Politics

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was seriously wounded during a shooting rampage in Virginia last June, is resting comfortably after follow-up surgery Wednesday.

In a statement, MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the surgery went well and Scalise is listed in fair condition.

The hospital says he is likely to remain there for several days and will then continue his recovery at home.

The Louisiana Republican was struck by a bullet in the hip, shattering bone and damaging internal organs. He returned to the Capitol in late September.

He issued a statement Wednesday saying the surgery had been planned for about a month and is a "continued part of my recovery."

Scalise said before the surgery that he would return to the Capitol "within the coming weeks."

