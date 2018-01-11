National Politics

Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018

MISSOULA, Mont.

The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers).

Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December.

The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fires.

Montana spent its entire two-year $60 million emergency fund for wildfire suppression in one year, using it up before last season ended.

Montana Public Radio's attempts to reach a federal agency representative were unsuccessful.

A representative from Bullock's office says the state does not anticipate appealing the request, but will work with the congressional delegation to search for funding options.

